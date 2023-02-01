Gisele Bündchen reacts to ex Tom Brady’s retirement announcement

Gisele Bündchen is only wishing Tom Brady “wonderful things” as he embarks on a new chapter. The supermodel reacted to her ex-husband’s retirement news on Wednesday, commenting on the NFL star’s announcement on Instagram. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼,” Gisele wrote.

The football player, 45, and model, 42, finalized their divorce last year. In a statement on his Instagram Story back in October 2022, Tom wrote, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

The Super Bowl champion continued, “We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you 🙏.”

Over on her Instagram Story, Gisele explained that she and Tom had “grown apart.” “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve,” she wrote.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Gisele added. “I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you. 🙏 Gisele.”

Tom and Gisele share 10-year-old daughter Vivian and 13-year-old son Benjamin. The quarterback is also a father to 15-year-old son John “Jack” Edward, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

The dad of three posted photos of his kids, as well as pictures of Gisele and Bridget on his Instagram Story after announcing his decision to retire from the NFL for good. In a video message on Feb. 1, Tom said, “I’m retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record, and let you guys know first. It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”

Tom went on to thank viewers who have supported him, along with his family, friends, teammates and competitors. “Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream,” he said. “I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”