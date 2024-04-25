Benny Blanco reveals his and Selena Gomez’s go-to food orders

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have many things in common, and one is their taste in food. While Blanco is known for his music, he has made a name for himself with his online cooking videos as an at-home chef and even has a debut cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, on the way.





It’s no secret that Gomez, who recently wore a leather corset, appreciates her boyfriend’s skills in the chicken. The 36-year-old had a viral moment on TikTok when he shared a video of himself making her favorite deep-fried pickles, with the caption, “fry pickles and get laid.”

But, when they’re too tired to cook, they have their go-to food orders. “Sometimes when you’re cooking all day, you’re doing all this stuff, you’re just like, ‘Should we just get pizza? Or should we just go get tacos?” he told People. As two busy artists writing and working during the day, he told the outlet, “In your free time, you’re just like, ’Oh my God, I’m not doing this s---.’”

Blanco’s cookbook is out May 30th, and he told the outlet the “Love Song” singer has been very supportive. “She definitely loves it,” he said. “Selena, my friends, my family, they all knew that I cooked so much, and it was a long time coming.”



Blanco and Gomez: The perfect recipe

The 31-year-old singer and her boyfriend have been making headlines since they went public with their relationship in December 2023 after secretly dating for six months.

They are currently in a long-distance relationship but have been making it work. Blanco sends her an adorable card for the first virtual date, and when they do have a chance to reunite, they make sure they are having fun.

On Monday, April 22, they sat courtside at the star-studded New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers basketball game at New York’s Madison Square Garden. They looked smitten and happy to be back in each other presence.





©GettyImages



Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks

A source spoke to People before their NBA reunion saying they are “so in love.” “It’s a very serious relationship, and they’re making long-distance work while she’s in New York for work commitments,” the insider said.