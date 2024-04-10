Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly in a ‘long-distance’ relationship

Since they confirmed their romance in December 2023, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have made headlines with their blossoming relationship. Despite facing the challenge of distance, the couple’s bond grows stronger with time. Recently, Gomez expressed her confidence in their relationship despite being geographically separated.

Reports from PEOPLE reveal that Gomez, 31, and the acclaimed music producer have managed a long-distance relationship while the songstress is stationed in New York City for work commitments. According to insiders, their love remains strong, with Gomez feeling cherished and supported by Blanco, even from afar.

“They are so in love,” a source shares. “It’s a very serious relationship, and they’re making long-distance work while she’s in New York for work commitments.”

“Benny makes her feel special, and they try to see each other as much as possible,” the source adds. “She really does feel like it’s the best she’s ever been treated by a guy, and she’s had a certain glow since they started dating.”

One of the ways they are making it work

Gomez shared a picture of a handwritten pink card made by Blanco that said, “Happy First Virtual Date!” He also drew a flower. The 31-year-old shared the picture, with her 429 million followers writing, “#longdistancerelationshipvibes.”

Blanco is also feeling happy and in love. The producer shared a picture of the sun setting along a road with the words, “still crushing on you, even though ur already mine.”