Selena Gomez shares her and Benny Blanco’s special moments to celebrate his birthday

Selena Gomez took to social media to share a sweet birthday tribute to boyfriend Benny Blanco. The 31-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman also posted a photo carousel of some of their special moments together.

“Happy birthday baby!” Gomez’s began. “Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco 🎂🥹.” Blanco, who turned 36, responded with several emojis: “🥹💕🥰💋❤️”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship

PopFaction’s Instagram account shared photos of the rumored new couple with a headline, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship.” Gomez reacted to the post by writing: “Facts.”

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote in the comments section of another post.

Although it was impossible to know at the time if she was being serious or sarcastic about the allegations, according to Bussiness Insider, Gomez said that she and Blanco have been seeing each other for six months.

Gomez also shared a selfie of herself and Blanco at the charity benefit for her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, on October 4th. “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet,” she revealed, adding that he is “still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

Shared interests

Gomez and Blanco have more than music in common. The couple love to cook, in fact, Benny is the author of the upcoming cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, while Selena has a cooking show on HBO Max.

During an appearance on TalkShopLive, Blanco shared Gomez’s favorite dishes. “She’s a huge steak fan, so anything that has steak in it. Or, yesterday I just brought her it’s— not in my book, but I brought her—she loves soup,” he revealed. “So she was shooting a show yesterday, so I made a little soup, and I brought it over to her.”