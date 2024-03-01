Selena Gomez wears white swimsuit while on vacation with boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco continue to go strong in their relationship. The celebrity couple has not shied away from the spotlight after going public with their romance. Selena has recently talked about how she feels around Benny and even revealed a hilarious moment with him after attending the Emmy Awards together.

This time Benny shared a sweet photo with Selena, while the pair were relaxing on vacation. The music producer took to social media to share the pic, which was seemingly taken before they went public, as the actress is currently filming the new season of ‘Only Murders in The Building.’

Benny gave fans a glimpse of their romance, sharing the photo on Instagram Stories. Selena can be seen wearing a white one-piece swimsuit, with her hair perfectly put together in a slicked-back bun. She also paired the look with gold hoop earrings and a diamond bracelet.

The singer can be seen rocking a soft glam makeup look while lying on her back and enjoying the warm weather. Meanwhile, Benny can be seen talking to her, wearing an orange shirt and a pair of black loafers. The music producer recently shared a throwback photo, marking the 5th anniversary of the first time he met Selena.

A close source to Entertainment Tonight shared some details about their relationship dynamic; “Benny finds Selena to be brilliant beyond belief. He thinks she is extremely talented, genuine, sweet, and intelligent. He respects everything that she stands for and admires her ability to speak her personal truths and share what she’s gone through with the world.”

