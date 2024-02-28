Selena Gomez’s boyfriend Benny Blanco celebrates 5th anniversary of the first time they met

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are one of the most unexpected couples in Hollywood right now. The pair have known each other for a few years, and the music producer was known to be friends with the singer’s ex, Justin Bieber. But despite crossing paths before, the pair were never linked romantically, until recent months.

And while the celebrity couple started their relationship until now, they have been friends since 2019, when they worked together on a single titled ‘I Can’t Get Enough.’

The pair worked with J Balvin and Tiny for the song and music video, and the music producer seems to have cherished his time with Selena, as he market the anniversary of their first time working together with a sweet gesture.

Blanco took to social media to share a photo on the set of the project, where the musicians can be seen lying on a bed, with Selena grabbing Benny’s arm. “5 years ago today,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. The pair are now going strong in their relationship, with Benny recently accompanying her to the Emmy Awards.

During her latest interview with Apple Music 1, Selena shared some insight about her romance with Benny. “Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she said. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in.”

“I’d have to say overall, it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely,” the singer declared. Talking about her new single and upcoming album, Selena said she’s been having a lot of fun. “I’ve had a lot of fun lately, or I should say in the past few years, just experimenting and finding what those little ear charms are and that’s what they feel like to me,” she added.