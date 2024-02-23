Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco look in love on their date night

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco had an amazing date night. The couple was photographed leaving Nobu, a popular celebrity restaurant in Malibu, looking happy and in love as they waited for their car in the valet.

©GrosbyGroup



Gomez and Blanco as they left Nobu

The pair were photographed exiting the restaurant, with Blanco holding on to Gomez’s waist and she holding on to his hand. The two held on to each other as they waited for the valet, with Gomez holding on to a brown take out bag.

For the occasion, Gomez wore her hair straightened and long and wore a grey off the shoulder long sleeve dress that looked cozy and stylish. Blanco wore a white button up shirt with some colorful patterns on it. The dinner took place after Gomez’s trip to Paris, where she was promoting her new single “Love On.”

More about Gomez’s new song

Gomez’s new single was released this Thursday and shows her thriving and finding joy in her love life. In a recent Instagram post, she revealed she’d spent 40 hours in Paris as she promoted the new single, which makes plenty of references to the city, including some lyrics in French. While the song doesn’t name check Blanco, it’s a song that explores the joy of love and new relationships.

The video shows Gomez enjoying herself in various situations, including dancing in a luxurious hotel room alone, enjoying a croissant dipped in coffee, and performing an elaborate routine alongside some ballerinas.