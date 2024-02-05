Selena Gomez shares look at her cozy mornings in bed with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is opening up about her relationship with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. In a recent Instagram post, Gomez shared an intimate look at their dynamic, including a photo of their mornings in bed.

©Selena Gomez



Selena Gomez’s Instagram story

The photo was shared on her Instagram stories, and shows Gomez sleeping and cuddled up with a cozy white blanket. The photo was likely captured by Blanco, who, despite not appearing in the photo, was tagged in the image. “Mornings with you,” reads Gomez’s caption.

Gomez and Blanco have been dating for around seven months. The two kept their relationship a secret until she confirmed the news by making a comment on a social media post. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” wrote Gomez.

Since, Blanco has appeared numerous times on her social media posts and has accompanied her to various outings, including the Golden Globes and an NBA game, where the two had courtside seats and looked happy and comfortable together.

Gomez and Blanco’s relationship

Gomez and Blanco’s relationship has been discussed extensively by fans and the media. Sources close to the couple claim she is happier than ever and in a great place with Blanco. "She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment," said an insider to PEOPLE. "Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally."

Gomez is currently busy in her acting career, continuing her work on the succesful TV show “Only Murders In the Building” and having a couple of films lined up, including a Linda Ronstadt biopic and a “Wizards of Waverly Place” sequel.