Selena Gomez compares her bikini body in photos ten years apart

Selena Gomez took to social media to share a throwback photo of herself wearing a bikini when she was 21. The flashback is not a body goals snap but a post of the actress and singer reflecting on her appearance then and now.

Gomez compared her body in two images years apart, saying: “Today I realized I will never look like this again…” she wrote alongside a photo from 2013. The Rare Beauty also shared a photo from her Cabo San Lucas trip in 2023.

©Selena Gomez





“I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me,” she captioned the most recent image.

Speaking against body shaming

In October 2023, Gomez spoke about how social media trolls were body-shaming her after undergoing surgery following her lupus diagnosis. “None of the sample sizes were fitting, and that would make me feel embarrassed,” she told Fast Company. “Although how unrealistic is it to expect a normal woman’s body not to change?”

Focusing on her well-being

In 2022, Selena Gomez shared she was prioritizing her mental health. The businesswoman used her voice to advise her fans to focus on their well-being. The 31-year-old star shared her steps to have a clear mindset and live an anxiety-free life.

“For me, things like music, writing, and being with friends and family make me happy,” she told E! News, “so I surround myself with people and things that bring positivity and happiness to my life.”

According to Selena, although she might face triggers learning how to get ahead of them helps her cope. “The more in tune I am with this, the better equipped I am to try and implement the coping skills and tools I’ve learned,” she added.