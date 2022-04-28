Selena Gomez will continue advocating for well-being during Mental Health Awareness Month
The 29-year-old star shared her steps to have a clear mindset and live an anxiety-free life

By Shirley Gómez -New York

For Selena Gomez prioritizing mental health is a must! The singer, actress, and businesswoman also dedicate her platform and use her voice to advise her fans to focus on their well-being.

To create a conversation surrounding Mental Health Awareness Month, which kicks off on May 1, the 29-year-old star shared her steps to have a clear mindset and live an anxiety-free life.

“For me, things like music, writing, and being with friends and family make me happy,” she told E! News, “so I surround myself with people and things that bring positivity and happiness to my life.”

According to Selena, although she might face triggers learning how to get ahead of them helps her cope. “The more in tune I am with this, the better equipped I am to try and implement the coping skills and tools I’ve learned,” she added.

Reaching out for help is something the star has implemented in her life. Talking to someone anytime she needs it gives her peace. “It’s not always easy to talk about how you’re feeling,” Selena shared. “But having a close friend or family member you trust and can confide in is so important.”

Selena Gomez’s team reached out to HOLA! USA to also share other ways she advocates for mental health throughout her beauty and ice cream brands. Gomez and Serendipity Brands are partnering to support the Rare Impact Fund.

Serendipity will donate $1 from every product sold to the Rare Impact Fund throughout May.

Selena Gomez became part of Serendipity Brands in 2020 as a part-owner and investor. As HOLA! USA previously reported, she also created the ice cream flavor, Cookies & Cream Remix. Her Rare Beauty brand also launched the Rare Impact Fund in 2020, focusing on addressing mental health and ensuring services are accessible in educational environments and underserved communities.

