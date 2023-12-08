Oprah Winfrey addresses weight loss transformation: ‘I intend to keep it that way’

Oprah Winfrey wore a stunning purple ensemble at the highly anticipated premiere of ‘The Color Purple’ in Los Angeles. The businesswoman and media personality was all smiles on the red carpet rocking a skin-tight purple dress, paired with matching heels, a purple clutch, and long diamond earrings.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 69-year-old producer addressed her weight loss transformation. “It’s not one thing, it’s everything,” she said, revealing that she has also been exercising. “I intend to keep it that way,” she said, adding, “I was on that treadmill today.”

Oprah has been open about her journey in recent years. Most recently, she talked about it during a panel; ‘Oprah Daily’s “The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight.”’ She went on to talk about her struggles during the years and her life in the spotlight.

“You all know I’ve been on this journey for most of my life,” she said. “My highest weight was 237 lbs. I don’t know if there is another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years.”

“You all have watched me diet and diet and diet,” Oprah said to the audience, explaining that it is “a recurring thing because my body always seems to want to go back to a certain weight.”

“This is a world that has shamed people for being overweight forever. And all of us who’ve lived it know that people treat you differently, they just do,” she declared, adding that there is “stigma” around the conversation.

“It’s that thing where people are like, ‘Let me show you the gloves. Would you like to look at the handbags? Because we know that there’s nothing in here for you,’ ” she said. “There is a condescension. There is stigma,” she concluded.