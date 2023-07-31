Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez welcome Oprah Winfrey aboard their luxurious yacht

If being the “luckiest yatch in the world” is a thing, then Jeff Bezos’s boat takes the first place! Recently the billionaire businessman and his journalist and philanthropist fiancee Lauren Sánchez welcomed aboard their luxurious cruiser BBFs Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.

The couple, who reportedly got engaged earlier this year after four years of going public with their romance, joined the pair onboard for lunch, while wearing white attires and sailing in Capri.

Jeff and Lauren also took time alone to embrace each other and share a few kisses.

Lauren Sánchez’s bikini body

Lauren Sánchez exuded elegance as she donned a chic black bikini complemented by a flowing, printed cover-up that gracefully showcased her toned physique. Her hair was effortlessly tied up, and dark sunnies shielded her eyes from the sun’s rays, adding an air of mystery to her beach look.

With a keen awareness of the significance of protecting oneself from harmful UV light, Lauren was spotted carrying an additional pair of sunglasses, presumably intending to share them with Jeff Bezos.

Recently, she took to social media to gush about her “hot” fiancé. In a new Instagram post, she shared a photo of Jeff Bezos in his bathing suit, looking tanned and built. The photo shows Bezos climbing out of the water and stepping into his yacht. He’s wearing blackand white swim trunks and is looking away from the camera. “Is it just me, or is it hot outside?” she captioned the post. The post quickly racked up likes and comments from friends and followers.