‘The Voice’ star Melanie Martinez celebrates her 29th birthday

Melanie Martinez is ready for the last year of her twenties. The artist who rose to fame in 2012 after starring in “The Voice” turned 29 on April 28th, and she plans to “make it count.”

The Dominican and Puerto Rican singer from New York shared a gallery of photos on Instagram with her 14.5 million followers, and wished herself a happy birthday. She is known for performing and posting in a mask and ears that looks like an alien cat, but she also shared a photo of herself without it.

“Currently creating a beautiful show that encapsulates the last ten years of hard work and dedication to my creative vision,” she wrote in the caption.

“I am not the same person I was when I first started this story, and thank the goddess for that growth. As a Taurean, I’ve mastered the art of pivoting when needed to still get an idea across without compromising my artistic integrity,” Martinez continued.



The singer also shared a selfie with cute makeup, and her signature two toned hair, thanking everybody for the love.



Melanie has not stopped performing since she starred on ‘The Voice’ in 2012

The birthday woman has a lot to celebrate. In addition to her birthday, she is preparing for her “The Trilogy Tour,” which will kick off in May in the United States, with new European dates just added.

Martinez has built a huge following since her time on The Voice. She was voted off by the audience the fifth week, but it earned her a dedicated fan base. She has released three studio albums, released a fragrance, and was featured on Forbes’ Under 30 list in 2021.