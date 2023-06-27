Lauren Sanchez is all in for summer in new bikini pics

Lauren Sanchez is making the most of her summer. The media personality has been sharing some updates on Instagram, including plenty of workouts and summer days. Her most recent post shows her in her bathing suit, getting ready for a day spent in the water.

©Lauren Sanchez



Sanchez in her bathing suit

The photo shows her standing in front of the mirror in a cream colored bathing suit with some shells dangling from it. She has her hair in a bun and some sunglasses. “Unfiltered summer,” she captioned the post, clearly enjoying her day.

Sanchez’ photo appears to have been taken in Jeff Bezos’ yacht, called the Koru. The couple has enjoyed their ship over the past couple of months, traveling along the European coast and stopping by some of the world’s most luxe events, like the Cannes Film Festival. The yacht is valued at over 500 million dollars and appears to be the tallest sailing yacht in the world.

While Bezos and Sanchez whereabouts are unknown, it’s clear the pair has plenty of access to the water and nature, with Sanchez sharing a recent photo of a workout she took alongside an area with stunning natural views.

©Lauren Sanchez



Sanchez enjoying her summer

Earlier this month, Sanchez was photographed with Bezos in Sardinia. She wore a black bathing suit with a matching sheer skirt and looked stunning as she sunbathed and took a couple of selfies.

The couple got engaged a couple of months ago after dating for five years. According to a source that spoke with People Magazine, the couple’s friends are “thrilled,” “happy and relieved.” “All of her friends say this is her dream come true. She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with, and they felt the time was right,” said the insider.