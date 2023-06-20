Lauren Sanchez turns up the heat in black bikini while tanning on deck of $500M yacht

Lauren Sanchez looks stunning in Saint-Tropez! The media personality continues to enjoy her vacation with her new fiancé Jeff Bezos. The couple has been spotted living their best life on his $500 million lavish yacht in the South of France.

This time the journalist was photographed relaxing under the sun. Lauren was all smiles showing off her incredible physique on deck while wearing a black bikini, pairing the look with matching sunglasses and a sheer skirt.

Lauren wore her black hair loose and was seen taking some selfies while her husband was seemingly working, as she was by herself stepping out onto the deck. The pair have been traveling around Europe and were last spotted in Mallorca, Spain, walking hand in hand during a romantic stroll.

Lauren and Jeff seem to be loving their moments together after embarking on their luxurious yacht named Koru. The front of the boat has a very special wooden figure that looks very much like Lauren. Many believe the figure was custom-made and was added as a romantic gesture from the billionaire to his partner.

The couple have been celebrating their engagement after dating for five years. A source told People their friends are “thrilled” “happy and relieved,” that he “finally” popped the question. “All of her friends say this is her dream come true. She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with, and they felt the time was right,” the insider said.