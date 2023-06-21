The couple, who have been dating since 2018 and made their relationship public in 2019, have been inseparable since day one, so getting married would be just another way to celebrate their love for each other.

Rumors of Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos making it official began circulating after the journalist and philanthropist were seen wearing a huge and rare diamond ring while they were vacationing aboard the Amazon Chief Executive Chairman’s $500 million yacht at the Cannes Film Festival.

Although they haven’t confirmed the engagement, Lauren is wearing a new diamond sparkler on her ring finger. Bezos seemed to be one hundred percent sure that the Latina was the love of his life, as his boat, reportedly the tallest sailing yacht in the world, has a custom-made detail that appears to have been inspired by Sanchez.

The yacht has a wooden figure that looks much like Lauren, particularly in the hairstyle and facial features. The sculpture has the symbol of the ship’s name, which is called Koru. The word means new beginnings, a term that’s special for the couple and that Bezos has mentioned on previous occasions.