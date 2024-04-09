A total solar eclipse took place across North America this morning, April 8, and millions of people around the world looked into boxes and special sunglasses to stare into the skies above and watch as the moon passed between Earth and the sun, casting a shadow on Earth, totally or partially blocking the view of the sun. Depending on where you live, the totality varied for this rare event. The next time a total solar eclipse will be visible from the contiguous US won’t happen until August 22, 2044, and totality will only be observable over North Dakota and Montana, along with parts of northern Canada. The next time a total solar eclipse will come is on August 12, 2045.





©GettyImages



The solar elipse over Indianapolis





Among those looking to experience the magic of the solar system were celebrities, who happily took to social media to share their experiences. Check out some stars who made it a point to go outside this morning.





Camila Alves McConaughey



Lizzo



Jamie Lee Curtis

Drew Barrymore