Solar Eclipse 2024: Donald Trump shares unusual solar eclipse campaign ad

Donald Trump is using the solar eclipse as an opportunity to promote his campaign. The video was shared on Trump’s platform Truth Social and references the total solar eclipse and the upcoming election, which will take place in November 2024.

The video was shared on Sunday, and draws inspiration from Stanley Kubrick’s film “2001: A Space Odyssey” and its score. “The most important moment in human history is taking place in 2024,” reads the text over the video.

The clip opens with the score of “2001,” which was also used and evoked in the opening of “Barbie.” As the score rises, a large shadow is cast over the Earth, with it slowly taking the shape of Trump’s head. “We will save America. And make it great again,” says the video, which proceeds to show the face of different people and echoes the upcoming election.

©GettyImages



Donald Trump looking at the solar eclipse from the White House

Trump’s experience with the total solar eclipse in 2017

Donald Trump has some experience with the solar eclipse. In 2017, the year he was elected into office, the total solar eclipse occurred. Photographs captured Trump watching the eclipse with his wife Melania Trump and his son Barron.

Clips shared online showed Trump watching the eclipse without the protective glasses for a few seconds, with one of his aides yelling, “Don’t look!” The moment resulted in thousands of headlines and hilarious memes. Trump then wore the protective glasses and stood watching the event for a few seconds alongside his family.

As we near the eclipse, remember: wear the appropriate protective glasses and be mindful of your sight.