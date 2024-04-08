President Trump Views The Eclipse From The White House©GettyImages
Celebrity news

Solar Eclipse 2024: Donald Trump shares unusual solar eclipse campaign ad

Trump’s latest campaign ad refers to today’s solar eclipse.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Donald Trump is using the solar eclipse as an opportunity to promote his campaign. The video was shared on Trump’s platform Truth Social and references the total solar eclipse and the upcoming election, which will take place in November 2024.

RELATED:

Melania and Donald Trump attend a birthday bash in Mar-a-Lago

Barron Trump makes rare appearance with his parents over Easter

Why Did NASA choose Torreón, Mexico to officially broadcast the solar eclipse?

The video was shared on Sunday, and draws inspiration from Stanley Kubrick’s film “2001: A Space Odyssey” and its score. “The most important moment in human history is taking place in 2024,” reads the text over the video.

The clip opens with the score of “2001,” which was also used and evoked in the opening of “Barbie.” As the score rises, a large shadow is cast over the Earth, with it slowly taking the shape of Trump’s head. “We will save America. And make it great again,” says the video, which proceeds to show the face of different people and echoes the upcoming election.

President Trump Views The Eclipse From The White House©GettyImages
Donald Trump looking at the solar eclipse from the White House

Trump’s experience with the total solar eclipse in 2017

Donald Trump has some experience with the solar eclipse. In 2017, the year he was elected into office, the total solar eclipse occurred. Photographs captured Trump watching the eclipse with his wife Melania Trump and his son Barron.

Clips shared online showed Trump watching the eclipse without the protective glasses for a few seconds, with one of his aides yelling, “Don’t look!” The moment resulted in thousands of headlines and hilarious memes. Trump then wore the protective glasses and stood watching the event for a few seconds alongside his family.

As we near the eclipse, remember: wear the appropriate protective glasses and be mindful of your sight.

Related Video:

Billie Eilish Rumored Feud With Taylor Swift

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more