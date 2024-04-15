What Barron Trump revealed about his dad Donald Trump during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago

Barron Trump has given insight into what his dad, former President Donald Trump, does at home. The 45th president of the United States and Melania Trump’s 18-year-old son spoke about his father during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Patrick Bet-David, Tom Ellsworth and Vincent Oshana.

“I’ve never seen Tom laugh this hard for an hour and a half,” Patrick recalled on an episode of the PBD Podcast earlier this month, revealing that they just “watched Barron run dinner with stories, entertainment, everything.”

Vincent called the former president’s youngest son “witty, smart, hilarious,” noting that Barron has a “good head on his shoulders “ and is “smart on politics,” adding, “He’s like ‘You know, everybody’s always going to fight. There’s left. There’s right.’”

Vincent admitted that one of the things he laughed “the hardest” at was Barron reacting to his dad playing music during their dinner. “All of a sudden the music just comes on loud,” Vincent recalled. “We’re like ‘What the h-ll is that?’ He’s like ‘My freaking dad’s the DJ.’ All you see is the president on his iPad. The lights in his face.”

According to Vincent, Barron revealed, “I’ll be in my room and the house is shaking. Like my dad plays the music loud.”

Meanwhile, Tom shared on the podcast that what made him laugh was Barron’s “honest life anecdotes about family.” Tom said, “It was just cracking me up. He was a kid. He wasn’t snide. He wasn’t telling dirty jokes. He was very, very balanced talking about getting ready to go to college, talking about where he could make shift colleges if his dad’s job changes and things like this.”

Barron, who turned 18 last month, is the youngest of Donald’s five kids. The former president has three children from his first marriage to Ivana Trump—Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump—and one child, Tiffany Trump, from his marriage to Marla Maples. Donald and Melania, who wed in 2005, welcomed Barron in 2006.