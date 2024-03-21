Barron Trump celebrates his 18th birthday as he readies for college

Barron Trump celebrated his 18th birthday this Wednesday. He appears to have celebrated the date in his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, with his parents Donald and Melania Trump. Barron is completing his last year of school and is readying for the next big milestone: college.

Barron is currently enrolled at the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, where he’s scheduled to graduate this year. The past couple of months have been centered on his college life and future, according to sources close to the family.

“Melania’s main job is taking care of Barron, and I think it’s possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school,” said the source to PEOPLE. “Barron is shy and reserved, and she has been a good mother to him all of these years.”

The source claims that Melania is all about her family, placing Barron above all else. “Melania is all about Barron and her family. She has always been family-oriented, and in addition to some of the charity work she has done, staying ahead of family issues is her priority. She has a good life,” they said.

Barron’s close relationship to his grandparents

Barron also appears to have a good relationship with his grandparents, Victor and Amalija Knavs, who lived close to his home in Palm Beach. This year, he was photographed supporting his mother at his grandmother Amalija’s funeral, who died in January.

The death affected Melania, who shared a tribute shortly after her passing. “On behalf of my family, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the love and support that you have showered upon us throughout this journey of loss and grief,” she wrote in a tribute shared on Instagram.