Melania Trump discusses her journey of ‘loss and grief’ in a tribute to her late mother

Melania Trump has made her first statements following the death of her mother, Amalija Knavs. In an Instagram post, Melania shared a photo of her mother and thanked everyone who reached out to her and her family as they dealt with the death of their beloved relative.

The post shows a black and white photo of a smiling Amalija, who looks strikingly like Melania. In the caption, Melania thanked her friends and followers for all of the kind gestures she’s received since the passing of her mother. “On behalf of my family, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the love and support that you have showered upon us throughout this journey of loss and grief,” she wrote. “We will cherish the beautiful memories of my beloved mother, and forever keep her light in our hearts.”

Her friends were quick to share their support and their memories of Amalija. “A treasure, and one of the most beautiful, kind, amazing and talented people that I’ve ever met,” wrote Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr’s fiancée. Marla Maples, one of Donald Trump’s ex-wives, shared various emojis, including the heart and the praying hands.

©GettyImages



Viktor Knavs, Melania, Barron and Donald Trump

Melania Trump’s eulogy at her mother’s funeral

This past Thursday, Melania and her family, including her father Viktor Knavs, her son Barron, and Donald Trump, gathered in Palm Beach to honor the memory of Amalija. The funeral service was hosted in the Church of Bethesda by the Sea, with Melania delivering a eulogy of her mother.

“In her presence, the world seemed to shimmer with radiance and joy,” she said, per the AP News.“Our bond was unbreakable.” Melania went on to praise her mother’s triumph and her strenght when facing difficult times. She concluded that she’d remember all of their laughter, and the trips they took alongside their family, where they had “conversations that flowed effortlessly with grace and charm.”