The reason Melania Trump was missing from the Trump Family Christmas photo

Melania Trump was missing from the Trump family Christmas photo earlier this week, prompting many questions online. The photos, shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle, show most of the Trump family reunited at Mar-a-Lago, posing in front of the Christmas tree. It’s now been revealed by Melania was missing from the celebrations.

Trump family Christmas photo

Melania Trump was missing from the party since she was caring for her ailing mother, reports Page Six. According to a source, Amalija Knavs is very sick and has been spending time in the hospital. “Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family,” said a source to Fox News. “It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother.”

The original photo showed the Trump family standing in front of the large Christmas tree in Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump stands in the middle, flanked by Ivanka Trump and his son Barron Trump. Other family members include Ivanka’s children: Theo, Joseph, and Arabella; Tiffany Trump; Donald Trump Jr.; and more.

Ivanka and her family

Melania Trump expected to be more politically involved in the future

Earlier this month, it was reported that Melania Trump would be more involved in politics in 2024. “Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he’s reached an agreement with [wife] Melania [Trump] to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024,” said a source to Page Six.

It appears like Melania is now feeling more comfortable in the spotlight, and is looking forward to making more public appearances.