What to Watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — April 26

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

Dead Boy Detectives (Netflix)

“Dead Boy Detectives” follows Charles and Edwin, two dead boys who decide to stick around on Earth in order to investigate supernatural crimes. You get what’s on the tin. More interestingly, the series is in the same universe as “The Sandman,” providing cool opportunities for fans of the franchise.

Disappear Completely (Netflix)

This week’s column is unintentionally horror themed, with there being a few spooky titles. “Disappear Completely” is a Mexican film streaming on Netflix, following a tabloid photographer with little scruples. After visiting a crime scene, he begins to lose touch with his senses, resulting in a pretty disturbing yet interesting story.

THEM: The Scare (Prime Video)

“THEM: The Scare” is a part of an anthology series that explores terror throughout different eras in America. This entry is set in the ‘90s, following an LAPD detective who rapidly grows obsessed with her latest disturbing investigation.

Knuckles (Paramount+)

“Knuckles” is a part of the “Sonic the Hedgehog” action movies, following Idris Elba as the title character in a series that explores his own story.

Under the Bridge (Hulu)

Starring Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge” is based on the true story of the disturbing murder of Reena Virk, a 14 year old girl from Victoria, Canada. The series follows the teenagers that were involved in Virk’s murder, and a journalist and a police woman that are tasked with resolving it.

Little Women (Hulu)

Before Greta Gerwig made “Barbie,” she made two movies. “Little Women” is her second feature and the one that’s least discussed by audiences. The film, starring Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern, and more, is a touching exploration of the very famous story we’ve all seen and read over the course of our lives. Still, Gerwig manages to pack it with her signature sensitivity and empathy.

M3GAN (Peacock)

Lastly, “M3GAN” is now streaming on Peacock. The unexpectedly succesful movie follows a young girl who’s lost her family, and moves into her aunt’s home. Looking for a way to bond with the young girl and provide her with some solace, her aunt gives her a sentient doll who quickly turns murderous.