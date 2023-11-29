Melania Trump’s outfit draws attention at Rosalynn Carter’s funeral

Melania Trump was joined by the country’s living First Ladies in order to honor Rosalynn Carter, who died earlier this month at the age of 96. Carter was President Jimmy Carter’s wife and served as First Lady from 1977 to 1981. The First Ladies, President Joe Biden and Bill Clinton, were all in attendance at the ceremony, with Melania catching the attention of viewers due to her fashion choices.

The First Ladies attending Rosalynn Carter’s funeral

While most guests opted for black, Melania opted for a grey tweed coat. She paired the look with loose hair and some jewelry, which included her engagement ring and her wedding band. The fashion choice was discussed online, with some claiming she stood out for all the wrong reasons. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania’s former aide, wrote in a Tweet that Melania used Carter’s funeral as a “photo op,” using the service as a “cat walk” moment.

Other viewers argued that wearing grey is perfectly acceptable for funerals. “Her choice of outfit was conservative and respectful,” said Diane Gottsman, founder of The Protocol School of Texas, as reported by Newsweek.

The private service was attended by the most important political figures in the country, and marks one of Melania’s few public appearances over the past year. Despite the fact that Donald Trump is running for a second term as president and is arguably the most likely representative for the Republican party, Melania has remained in her home in Mar-A-Lago Florida, rarely photographed alongside her husband.

Melania Trump’s coat was criticized by some viewers

First Ladies tributed Rosalynn Carter

Over the course of the past month, First Ladies of different political ideologies have shared their respect for Rosalynn Carter. “When our family was in the White House, every so often, Rosalynn would join me for lunch, offering a few words of advice and always — always — a helping hand,” wrote Michelle Obama.

Hillary Clinton revealed that she and Carter had been friends for over 40 years. “Rosalynn Carter will forever be remembered as the embodiment of a life lived with purpose. I’m grateful for more than 40 years of her friendship and thinking today of President Carter, her family, and all the many people who loved her,” she wrote.