Melania and Donald Trump attended Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago

Melania and Donald Trump spent their Halloween together, at a party hosted in Mar-a-Lago. The two didn’t wear costumes, but were the guests of honor of the evening, with party goers happily cheering them on as they entered the building together.

Videos shared on social media show Trump and Melania entering the room. While Melania wore a black dress, Trump wore his traditional outfit made out of a navy suit, a red tie, and a white button up. As the crowd cheered them on, the two greeted them, waving their hands and smiling.

Page Six reports that the event was a costume party despite the fact that the Trumps wore their normal outfits. This occasion marks their first public appearance together in months. Earlier this year, the two were photographed in Easter while attending another party hosted in Mar-a-Lago.

Some months ago, multiple reports claimed that Melania and Trump were renogotiating their prenup. It appears like the documents wanted to ensure that their son, Barron Trump, maintains and grows his trust despite any happenings going on in their parents’ lives.

“This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her marital agreement,” said a source to Page Six. “Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron.”

The publication claimed that the prenup renegotiations were due to numerous reasons, including Trump’s second run for presidency and the legal hurdles he’s been battling over the year. “This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles … [Donald] has suffered,” said a second insider.