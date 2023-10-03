Arnold Schwarzenegger says Trump’s self-reported weight is a lie; shares some fitness tips

Arnold Schwarzenegger came out with guns blazing at “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Following a five month absence due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, Kimmel returned to the show with Schwarzenegger as one of his guests, discussing all manner of topics, from the writers strikes, to Schwarzenegger’s new book, to trending topics like Donald Trump’s weight.

©GettyImages



Schwarzenegger in a Netflix event

Trump revealed his weight in August, after he was arrested and provided personal information like his height and hair color. Trump revealed that he weighed 6’3’’ and that he weighted 215 pounds. Kimmel asked Schwarzenegger about Trump’s weight, calling him an expert on the male physique. “When you size him up, what do you guess that that man weighs?” asked Kimmel.

“You know, I don’t really know how much he weighs. I can tell you one thing: If he were to ask me what should he do for fitness, I would say, ‘Run around yourself three times.’ You’re gonna be in great, great shape,” he said, prompting laughter from the audience. When asked if it was possible for Trump to weight 215 pounds, he said, “Yeah. As much as it’s possible that there is no climate change. And as much as it’s possible that we don’t need to really reduce pollution.”

Schwarzenegger and Trump’s rivalry

Schwarzenegger and Trump have an ongoing rivalry that dates back years. While both are Republicans, the two have clashed numerous times in the past over a multitude of issues. Following the Capitol riots, Schwarzenegger called Trump a “failed leader.” “He will go down in history as the worst president ever. The good thing is he will soon be as irrelevant as an old Tweet,” he said.