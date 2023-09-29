Why Melania Trump is renegotiating her prenup: Report

Melania Trump appears to be in talks with her lawyers. According to new reports, Melania has been “quietly renegotiating” her prenup with Donald Trump, ensuring that their son Barron maintains and grows his trust.

“This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her marital agreement,” said a source to Page Six, which was the first to break the news. “Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron.” It appears like the new agreement also provides Melania with a better sum of money and property.

The publication claims that Melania and Trump’s renegotiation is occurring due to various reasons, including Trump’s second run for presidency and the numerous legal battles he’s been engaged with over the past year. “This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles … [Donald] has suffered,” said another insider.

“I know that she wanted it to provide her with more money, and also — from what I understand — there’s a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain.”

The prenup between Melania and Donald Trump has been a source of discussion for years, even though her team has denied these claims on several occasions. In the book “The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump,” writer Mary Jordan said that Melania has always put Barron as one of her priorities.

The author claims that Melania wanted her son to have as good of a deal as Trump’s first three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, which he had with his late ex-wife Ivana Trump. ﻿Trump also has a daughter from his second marriage to Marla Maples named Tiffany.

