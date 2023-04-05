Eric Trump seen before dad’s arraignment at same restaurant as Michael Jordan and wife Yvette Prieto

Eric Trump had an important dinner to attend amid his father Donald Trump’s arraignment. The businessman was spotted during a social outing over the weekend, joined by his wife Lara and eight other guests at Blackbird Modern Asian, located in Jupiter, Florida.

It was reported by Page Six, that the group was having dinner in the same restaurant as NBA star Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto. The celebrity couple was celebrating her 45th birthday, and Trump was coincidentally there at the same time.

“Neither table acknowledged the other,” an insider revealed to the publication, explaining that they are both regulars at the restaurant, however it seems like this is the first time they both enjoy dinner there on the same day.

It was also reported that Ivanka Trump took time over the weekend to visit her father at his private residency in Mar-a-Lago. And while the former First Daughter was not photographed arriving in Palm Beach, Florida, a source revealed to the publication that she was seen at his property ahead of him being formally charged with over 30 felonies.

Meanwhile Melania Trump was seen with the former US President showing her support. A close source to the celebrity family revealed to The DailyMail that she will continue to be by his side. “Melania Trump is strong. She is focused on her family and supports her husband, as she always has,” the insider said.