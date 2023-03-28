Ivanka Trump celebrates her son’s birthday with adorable photos

Ivanka Trump is wishing her son the best birthday ever. In a new Instagram post, Ivanka shared various images of her youngest son over the years and wrote him a sweet message.

The post shows various photos of Theo and his family over the years, including a photo of himself, Ivanka and his father Jared Kushner as he holds up a baseball trophy. Another photo shows Theo and his siblings standing in the beach with their surfboards and another one shows him and Ivanka, with the two aboard a jet ski.

“Happy 7th birthday to our sweet Theo!” reads the post’s caption. You bring so much joy and love into our lives every day with your kind, positive, and energetic spirit. I love you to the moon and back again! May this year bring you laughter, love, adventure and many more trips to the skate park.”

Ivanka has three kids with her husband Jared Kushner: Arabella, Joseph, and Theo. Her previous post shows her family on a trip to Israel, where they were visiting the Western Wall.

Per the Jerusalem Post, the family appeared to enjoy their trip, with Jared and Ivanka stepping out for dinner at a seafood restaurant in Tel Aviv. The family spent about a week in Israel.