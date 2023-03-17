Ivanka Trump attends sunrise prayers at the Western Wall with her family: See Pics

Ivanka Trump is currently on an important trip with her family. The former First daughter documented a special moment with her husband Jared Kushner, and her 6-year-old son Theodore.

“Sunrise prayers at the Western Wall,” the 41-year-old daughter of Donald Trump wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of herself while praying in front of the wall. She also shared a photo with her family and included a sweet pic of her son smiling with her hands on the wall.

“May your prayers be accepted,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Say one for all of us. We need it.” The mother of three wore a red dress, accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and white shoes. Jared wore a gray sweater, paired with a black vest, blue jeans and gray sneakers, while their son wore black pants, a white striped shirt and black sneakers.

Ivanka also shared a short clip to her Instagram Stories early in the morning. This is not the first time she visits the religious site, as she converted to Orthodox Judaism to marry Jared back in 2009, raising their kids in the same faith, after she was raised Christian.

“It was deeply meaningful to visit the holiest site of my faith and to leave a note of prayer,” Ivanka said back in 2017, while visiting with her father and her husband. Shmuel Rabinovich, the Rabbi of the Western Wall, led the visit and explained the importance of the religious site at the time.