Ivanka Trump remembered her late mother, Ivana Trump, on what would have been her 74th birthday. The daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump took to Instagram to share a tribute post with a series of photographs of her with her mother along with an emotional caption missing her mom.

The model and businesswoman Ivana Trump passed away on July 14, 2022, after an accidental fall on the stairs of her apartment in New York, where she was found. Ivana was the first wife of Donald Trump and the mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.