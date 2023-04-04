Ivanka Trump’s visit to Donald Trump ahead of arraignment: Report

Following her statement regarding her father’s indictment, Ivanka Trump reportedly decided to visit Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend. And while the former First Lady was not photographed arriving in Palm Beach, Florida, a source revealed to Page Six that she was spotted at his private club, ahead of being formally charged with over 30 felonies.

It was reported that Ivanka was seen with her husband and former White House adviser Jared Kushner, spending time at a residency owned by his parents in Bal Harbor, Florida, which is known to be just one hour away by car from Mar-a-Lago.

“I love my father and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both. I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern,” Ivanka posted on her Instagram account on Friday, after the decision by the grand jury was announced.

Ivanka’s rumored visit on Sunday, April 2, before the former President faces charges, comes after his lawyer Joe Tacopina shared on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ details about the situation. “Obviously, this is different. This has never happened before. I’ve never had the Secret Service involved.” He also said, “All the Tuesday stuff is still very much up in the air other than the fact that we will very loudly and proudly say ‘not guilty’.”

Trump has left Trump Tower for Manhattan Supreme Court today, April 4. He raised his hand in a fist and waved to the public outside, as he exited the East 56th Street entrance ahead of his arraignment.