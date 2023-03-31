Ivanka Trump shares she is “pained” for her country and her father today

As the historic news broke that a grand jury had indicted Former U.S. President Donald Trump for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, took to Instagram to share her first public statement to express her sadness over the situation.

“I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both. ”I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern.”

For some, the 41-year-old’s brief statement is unsurprising as media, such as People, had previously reported that the mother of three was keeping her distance and had given up on advising her dad. In the article in said publication, a social source was quoted saying, “Even though Ivanka loves her dad, she knows how impossible he can be.” Another source commented that while there is no tension between her and her father, she is focused on raising her children and her life in Miami.

Since moving to Miami, Ivanka has been very active on social media sharing special moments with her family. Just four days ago, she shared several sweet photos to celebrate her son Theo’s 7th birthday. The post was captioned, “Happy 7th Birthday to our sweet Theo! You bring so much joy and love into our lives every day with your kind, positive, and energetic spirit. I love you to the moon and back again! May this year bring you laughter, love, adventure and many more trips to the skate park!”