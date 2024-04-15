Ivanka Trump rides motorcycles with her kids; ‘Moto Mama’

Ivanka Trump made time for her kids and her husband over the past week. In various Instagram posts, she shared some of their recent activities, including motocross with her kids in Miami, and a trip to Utah with her husband Jared Kushner.

One of the posts showed her riding motorcycles with her kids, Theo, Arabella and Joseph. She shared photos of all wearing the appropriate gear, with Arabella wearing pink, and the boys wearing green and yellow. In the case of Trump, she wore a black motocross outfit with bright green and pink details. More photos showed her and Kushner riding the bikes, and a video showed her recording some professionals performing some tricks in the motocross track.

“Moto Mama!” she captioned the post, adding a race flag emoji. “Kicking up some dust and making memories— no pit stops needed when you’re fueled by laughter !”

Ivanka and Jared’s trip to Utah

A second post showed Trump’s trip to Utah, which she appears to have been taken alongside her husband. The post showed her with various fashionable outfits, including an all cream colored look that she paired with some boots and a hat, and a red dress that she paired with the same accessories. She also shared a photo showing herself and Kushner standing in front of a sign that read “Welcome to Utah!”

In the image, she wears a black sweater, leggins, some sunglasses, and is seen kissing Kushner’s cheek.