Ivanka Trump looked stunning in elegant knitted dress paired with gold hoop earrings

Ivanka Trump is showing off her Spring wardrobe. This time the former first daughter wore a stunning yellow ensemble, as she stepped out with her husband Jared Kushner to attend the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The 42-year-old businesswoman, who is currently living her best life in Miami and has been making some investments in the city, as reported by a close source Page Six, continues to make headlines for her sophisticated outfits.

Ivanka was photographed wearing a ribbed knitted yellow dress, which featured ruffled sleeves and silver buttons. She paired the look with small gold hoop earrings and wore a soft glam makeup look. Ivanka was all smiles with her husband, taking selfies and engaging in casual conversation with some of the attendees.

She styled her hair in loose waves and cheered from her box seats during the match. Meanwhile, her husband wore a long-sleeve sweater in navy blue and gray trousers. The celebrity couple shared their fun moments at the Miami Open with their friends David and Isabela Grutman.

Most recently, Ivanka welcomed spring in a pink ensemble, taking to social media to show her outfit and posing in front of a lush garden with white flowers. Ivanka wore a sophisticated sleeveless pink dress, which included a matching belt and a pleated skirt. She completed the look with nude sandals and a matching bag.

Ivanka was praised for her look, with many of her fans encouraging her to showcase more of her outfits on Instagram. “You look gorgeous! Fabulous dress and I can see your mother smiling down from Heaven with such great pride,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “You look amazing ! What a great dress,” adding, “So elegant.”