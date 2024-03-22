Ivanka Trump speaks out after Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnoses: ‘disheartening to see the speculation’

The sad news came Friday that Kate Middleton has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy. The Princess of Wales released a video statement revealing that tests after her abdominal surgery earlier this year found that cancer had been present.



The news comes after weeks of speculation surrounding her whereabouts. Speculation that turned into conspiracy theories, going viral on social media. Now that the public has answers, it’s quite sad, with many sending their best wishes that she makes swift a recovery. Among those are Ivanka Trump, who took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the matter.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about Princess Kate’s diagnosis. Amidst the trials she faces, her strength and grace continue to shine brightly. It’s disheartening to see the speculation that has surrounded her, particularly during a time when support and kindness are most needed” she wrote on her Instagram story.



“During this challenging period, my thoughts and prayers are with Kate and her family. I hope for her swift and full recovery, and I look forward to seeing her continue to inspire and make a positive impact on the lives of others. Let us all show our support by respecting her privacy and focusing on sending positive thoughts her way,” she continued.

Kate Middleton’s announcement

Middleton’s video came Tuesday and was released by Kensington Palace. “I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery,” She began her message.



“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful,” she continued.

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment. This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Middleston said.

Middleton went on to ask for space and privacy while she completes treatment, and said she is eager to return to her duties.