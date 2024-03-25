Ivanka Trump supports Drake and Lil Wayne at ‘It’s All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour’ concert

Ivanka Trump might be a concert queen! The former First Lady recently attended Drake’s “It’s All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour” concert on March 23rd in Sunrise, Florida. Sharing her excitement with the world, Trump took to social media to showcase her unforgettable experience, particularly highlighting the groundbreaking collaboration between Drake and Lil Wayne.

The concert, which marked the final stretch of Drake’s tour, was already set to be a monumental event in music. However, what truly stole the spotlight was when Drake and Lil Wayne took the stage together.

As the two rap icons delivered hit after hit, Trump couldn’t contain her excitement, expressing her admiration for their talent. Drake and Lil Wayne’s performance marked the first time the two artists had shared the stage during Drake’s tour.

In January, Ivanka and Jared Kushner had the best time at Calvin Harris’ concert. The two attended the show alongside some friends, enjoying some backstage passes that got them as close as possible to the show and to Harris’ performance.

Photos shared by David Grutman showed him, his wife Isabela, Ivanka and Jared enjoying themselves in the show. The foursome is seen backstage, enjoying a high view of the crowd and the concert.

A month before, the former politician shared various photos on her Instagram, showing her backstage at The Black Keys concert, a band that appears to be one of her favorites. Through her Instagram stories and on a post, Ivanka shared some of the highlights of her evening, including a close look at her outfit, and photos alongside some of her closest friends and her husband.