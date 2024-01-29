Ivanka Trump has a blast backstage at Calvin Harris concert

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had the best time at Calvin Harris’ concert. The two attended the show alongside some friends, enjoying some backstage passes that got them as close as possible to the show and to Harris’ performance.

Photos shared by David Grutman showed him, his wife Isabela, Ivanka and Jared enjoying themselves in the show. The foursome is seen backstage, enjoying a high view of the crowd and the concert.

More photos shared by Ivanka showed how close she and her friends were to the action. Various photos showed the back of Harris’ DJ set up and his work as he played some music and pumped up the crowd. Other photos showed Ivanka alongside her friends enjoying herself and making the most of the night. For the occasion, she wore a mini button down dress in white that she paired with a black top, some black boots, and her hair loose and straight.

Calvin Harris’ concert was hosted in Hallandale Beach and was scheduled after the Pegasus World Cup, which is one of the biggest cups in the world of horse racing.

Ivanka’s Sunday was spent recovering

Following her outing on Saturday, Ivanka spent her Sunday recuperating with some face masks and plenty of relaxing activities. She shared some photos on her Instagram stories of herself wearing some facial products and praised them for her followers to see. “Just a dab (ow two after last night) of the blunder dover under my eyes and I’m ready to roll,” she joked in the caption.

