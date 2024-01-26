Approximately 400 students had an opportunity to learn about David Grutman and Groot Hospitality during an hour-long conversation with the hospitality mogul. Grutman shared insights into his company’s evolution in the hospitality industry, providing inspiration to the future class of entrepreneurs. However, the class’s highlight was how students met one of David’s business partners.

Grutman’s classes have always been known for their celebrity guest appearances, and this class was no exception. The influential musical talent Bad Bunny joined the group and shared his advice with the students, stressing the importance of relationships in business.

Bad Bunny surprises 400 students during David Grutman’s hospitality masterclass

He also shared the story of how David Grutman introduced him to Drake, which led to their hit single “MIA.” Bad Bunny emphasized the importance of remaining authentic despite fame and fortune and how it can help build long-lasting relationships.

Grutman’s success in the hospitality industry shows his hard work, dedication, and vision. He has transformed Groot Hospitality into a multifaceted enterprise encompassing various restaurants, nightclubs, and hotels.

By sharing his journey and experiences with the students, Grutman has provided them with valuable insights on how to succeed in the hospitality industry. Adding Bad Bunny’s perspective on the importance of relationships further emphasized the significance of building and maintaining connections in business.

Bad Bunny and David Grutman’s restaurant

In 2022, Miami’s thriving Brickell neighborhood welcomed a new dining options thanks to Bad Bunny, David Grutman, and Groot Hospitality. The award-winning and world’s most streamed recording artist and the restauranteur opened their collaborative restaurant Gekkō.

According to the information shared with HOLA! USA, the Japanese-inspired steakhouse, serves the world’s finest cuts of Wagyu beef alongside innovative and elevated sushi offerings, luxe twists on chophouse staples, all-new custom cocktails, and much more.

“Sitting down with friends to enjoy a good meal is one of the moments I value the most. I am thrilled that now I will have a hand in creating this experience for others,” says Bad Bunny.

Gekkō’s menu fuses a steakhouse’s sociable and beloved cuisine with the precision and modernity of Japanese cooking. This begins with shared plates–including signature Japanese milk bread and a “Lava and Ice” Kumamoto Oyster–before progressing to starters, seafood, and steak.