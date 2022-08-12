Miami’s thriving Brickell neighborhood has new dining options thanks to Bad Bunny, David Grutman, and Groot Hospitality. The award-winning and world’s most streamed recording artist and the restauranteur just opened their collaborative new restaurant Gekkō.

According to the information shared with HOLA! USA, the Japanese-inspired steakhouse, serves the world’s finest cuts of Wagyu beef alongside innovative and elevated sushi offerings, luxe twists on chophouse staples, all-new custom cocktails, and much more.

©GettyImages



Bad Bunny and David Grutman attend the Gekko Miami restaurant grand opening celebration on August 11, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Gekkō —from Japanese to English as “moonlight” — is also home to a dedicated lounge by the same name, bringing an inventive, intimate nightlife venue to the heart of the city’s social scene.

©Libby Vision





“Sitting down with friends to enjoy a good meal is one of the moments I value the most. I am thrilled that now I will have a hand in creating this experience for others,” says Bad Bunny.