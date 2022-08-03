Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mario Lopez goes out for dinner in Los Angeles

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mario Lopez are great friends! The pair were recently captured walking out of Catch Steak LA, a contemporary steakhouse restaurant.

For the outing, the tv host kept his look casual and rocked a pair of pants, a velvel t-shirt, and black shoes, while the famous attorney wore more formal attire and a black ensemble with high heels.

©GrosbyGroup



Although it is unknown if Lopez and Vasquez’s reunion was for business or pleasure, the actor and businessman have publicly expressed his admiration for Camille in the past.

“Women like Camille Vasquez are inspiring, intelligent & paving the way for the next generation of Latinas to shine bright on the big stage… #NextLevelLatina #JohnnyDeppWasInGoodHands,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of him and Vasquez weeks after the Depp vs. Heard verdict was read.

Last month, the celebrity attorney took a well-deserved break to enjoy Johnny Depp’s music at a recent rock concert in Prague. Vasquez also brought her beloved boyfriend, Edward Owen, and introduced him to her client.

Vasquez and Depp’s reunion comes after helping him win the highly publicized Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial. Camille was at the center of one of the biggest entertainment stories of the year. Dubbed the ‘queen of cross-examination,’ the Hispanic attorney became a vital member of the litigation team that ended the trial with a jury ruling in favor of Depp.