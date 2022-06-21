Camille Vasquez: the successful Hollywood lawyer paving the way for the new generation of Latinas

In a matter of months, Camille Vasquez took the world by storm. The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial had an extraordinary impact and attracted a record audience. She was at the center of one of the biggest entertainment stories of the year. Dubbed the ‘queen of cross-examination,’ the Hispanic attorney became a vital member of the litigation team that ended the trial with a jury ruling in favor of Depp.

The best way to describe Camille is as a person who is always smiling, full of life, kind, intelligent, close to her family, and passionate about her work. As a young person, Camille knew that her career goal was to represent and defend people. Therefore, she pursued higher education at the University of Southern California where she graduated magna cum laude. After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication and Political Science, she completed her Juris Doctor from Southwestern Law School.

In 2018, Vasquez joined the international law firm Brown Rudnick as an associate in Litigation & Arbitration, becoming a trial lawyer in high-stakes disputes, including defamation cases, contract disputes, business-related torts, and employment-related claims. She has recently become Brown Rudnick’s newest partner.

Camille’s name began making headlines and gaining popularity on multiple social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram, in 2022. Why? Her work in court during Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Heard was remarkable. She was accompanied by a team of young, smart and professional lawyers, who clearly mastered the task at hand. She has won the hearts and respect of the actor’s fans, to the extent that they are even pushing her to become the first woman president!

Today, the world-renowned lawyer is among one of the most searched professionals on Google. Camille’s exceptionally private life awakened fans’ interest in wanting to know more, including how she met her longtime client Depp, her upbringing in a Hispanic household, her family, and her career.

HOLA! USA had the opportunity to spend a whole day with Camille and learn more about how the daughter of immigrant parents from Cuba and Colombia became a beacon of hope to aspiring professionals in the United States and worldwide.

The first-generation American also surprised the HOLA! team by bringing Marilia Vasquez, her mom, to the set. We experienced firsthand the loving relationship between the mother and daughter. Marilia confessed that she was incredibly proud of her two daughters and spoke about the importance of family for Camille.

Learn more about why Camille is a rising force and an Orgullo Latino.

“It’s been a surreal experience and, if I’m being honest, a tad overwhelming. And something I wasn’t prepared for. I was just doing my job.”

