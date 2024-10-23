Liam Payne’s death: Kate Cassidy breaks silence, reveals marriage plans

Tragic news came last week that Liam Payne passed away on October 16 after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The 31-year-old One Direction singer's passing came with tragic revelations, and he is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear, family, and girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

© IG: @ kateecass The couple was together for about two year

After taking a few days to collect her thoughts, the 25-year-old shared a statement. Cassidy shared a gallery of images with Payne and some special memories they made over the last two years with an emotional statement. "My heart is shattered in ways I can't put into words. I wish you could see the huge impact you've had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now," she wrote.

© IG: @ kateecass Statement by Kate

Her heartbreaking message continued, "You are because I can't say were-my best friend, the love of my life, and everyone you touched felt just as special as I did. Your energy was contagious, lighting up every room you walked into. None of this feels real, and I can't wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here."

Cassidy also shared a handwritten note by Payne revealing his plans to marry her. She explained that a few weeks before his death, they "sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting" their lives together. "I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, ‘Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444,'" she explained.

© IG: @ kateecass Liam had written her a note revealing his dreams to marry her

Although Cassidy said she was struggling to imagine life without her partner by her side, she added, “Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You’ll always be with me." "I’ve gained a guardian angel. I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go. Forever yours, Katelyn 444," she concluded.

Confusion surrounding Cassidy and his passing

Payne's Snapchat was posting photos the day of his death, including a snap with Cassidy. Fans assumed it meant that she was there with Payne in Argentina, but she had left a few days prior on October 12.

© Snapchat Liam Payne Liam's snapchat shared a photo with Kate just an hour before his death was announced

The singer reportedly died instantly, and it was revealed through an autopsy that he had a mix of drugs in his system, including cocaine, crack, and benzodiazepine. Coroners confirmed to PEOPLE that 25 injuries in the autopsy were "compatible with those caused by a fall from a height," and it has been reported he died instantly. Rest in peace.