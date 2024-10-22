Zayn Malik postpones US tour following the death of former bandmate Liam Payne

Zayn Malik has announced that he's postponing his upcoming tour following the death of his friend and One Direction bandmate Liam Payne. Malik's tour was scheduled to begin next week, with a performance in San Francisco on Wednesday.

Malik shared a statement with his fans on social media. "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the Stairway to the Sky Tour," he wrote.

He made it clear that fans who had already purchased tickets would need to do nothing else, and that the new shows would be scheduled for January.

"The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding."

More details about Malik and Payne's friendship

© Gareth Cattermole One Direction at the premiere of 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows'

Malik was a member of One Direction alongside Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson. The band kicked off in 2010 and remained together until 2016, releasing five records and achieving international success.

Following Payne's death last week, members of the band shared moving tributes and photos, reminiscing about their years together. Malik shared a photo of himself sleeping on Payne's lap when they were younger, sharing a sweet and heartbreaking statement.

"Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there were so many more conversations for us to have in our lives," he wrote in the message. Malik revealed that Payne was "more sensible than me," a trait that he "secretly" respected him for.

"I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly," he concluded.