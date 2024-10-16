Liam Payne dead at 31: The One Direction singer was found in a hotel in Argentina

Liam Payne was found dead in Argentina. The One Direction singer died after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, as reported by Reuters.

The musician was staying at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel and was confirmed to have died on Wednesday evening after falling from the 4th floor. First responders attended the 31-year-old British artist after the fall. However, he died outside the hotel following the incident.

Liam had documented his time in Argentina. The singer had taken to Snapchat to share some of his moments in Buenos Aires with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy. "Lovely day in Argentina," he wrote, sharing a selfie on the social media platform.

"Citing officials, leading local newspapers La Nacion and Clarin reported that police were called to the hotel in the capital's leafy Palermo neighborhood responding to an emergency call that cited "an aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol,"" the publication reported.

Ambulance workers confirmed the death of the musician, who was found in an interior hotel patio.



The investigation of the tragic death of the singer continues, as it has yet to be confirmed if it was "intentional or accidental."

Liam previously opened up about his mental health struggles:

Last summer the singer revealed to had been diagnosed with "a couple of conditions" after having struggles with alcohol and prescription drugs, revealing that he had "severe" suicidal thoughts in the past while on tour with One Direction.

"I know in my last video I mentioned I'd been diagnosed with a couple of conditions and not to go into too much detail but one of them I have is, there's a lot of manic things in my life which you guys saw," he shared in 2023.

"But the other side of it is and that kind of feels like when when I would lose my sobriety in these moments that were super low and I felt like that today," he continued. "And it's isolating the two things and seeing them separately and like I know what they are now."

"Luckily I have some amazing people around me that kind of look after me but I am sure they can see it in me too that I'm "not really here'"' he concluded during an Instagram video.liam