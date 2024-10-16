Demi Lovato’s ex dead at 38: Brazil-born MMA fighter Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos

Brazil-born MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, has died at the age of 38. The news of his death was announced by his uncle and godfather, Walter Vasconcelos Jr. “Sad, very sad your farewell, Guilherme Vasconcelos! And so far from us in the USA,” the statement released on Facebook reads in Portuguese.

“My dear nephew, my consecration godson, extreme father of little Naomi, much loved son of my sister Elisabete Vasconcelos partner of his brothers, Breno and Isabela, and our extended family that today mourns his premature departure," the English translation reads.

© Grosby Group Demi Lovato and Guilherme Vasconcelos

Guilherme dated singer Demi Lovato in 2016 following her split from Wilmer Valderrama. The pair were spotted together multiple times in romantic outings and they went Instagram official during their brief relationship which ended in 2017.

© Instagram Demi Lovato and Guilherme Vasconcelos

Details surrounding the fighter's death were not announced, but many believe that the intensity of his combative career had something to do.“You pursued your dreams in America as an MMA fighter, Guilherme Bomba, Brazilian champion, but we don’t think that she would also take you on a journey of no return, without any of us around,” the statement said.

© Jeff Bottari Guilherme Vasconcelos poses for a portrait during a UFC photo session at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center

© Josh Hedges Guilherme Vasconcelos enters the octagon before his middleweight fight at UFC 175

“We were waiting for you to come for Christmas that will no longer happen. Life is a breath and we wake up to this heartbreaking news. What times we are living in We are praying for you! May the God who is able receive you in His infinite mercy and comfort all of us who have always loved you unconditionally!”

Guilherme's mom Elisabete Vasconcelos, also wrote a message following his death. “Eternal longing for my beloved son,” she wrote on Facebook. The fighter had recently announced that he could not complete a jiu-jitsu tournament in Las Vegas.

“Unfortunately the injury I had in my lower back 1 month ago came back, and when I finished my first fight, I could no longer walk and had to abandon the competition," he wrote. “One of the most frustrating situations that has ever happened to me in a competition,” he added. “Now the focus is on my recovery.”