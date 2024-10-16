Melania Trump opens up about her relationship with Ivanka and the rest of her stepchildren: 'My role is not to replace their mothers'

Melania Trump has made a series of revelations in her latest memoir. The former first lady has kept a distance from politics during her husband's presidential campaign, however, she has been making headlines after sharing her experience during her time at the White House, as well as her family dynamics with Donald Trump and his children.

Melania married Donald in 2005 and welcomed their son Barron Trump in 2006. She opened up about how she felt during the first years of her marriage. “Stepping into a marriage with Donald, I found myself navigating the intricate dynamics of his big family,” she explained. “It demanded flexibility and openness, but each moment was a chance to connect, learn, and grow in this new environment.”

© Mark Sullivan Donald Trump Jr., Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump in 2006

“My approach to building relationships with Donald’s children has always been grounded in love and respect,” Melania said, adding that Donald's older children were already "more independent" and Tiffany Trump was in her "formative years" at the time.

© John Parra Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump during Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2007

“I recognize their individuality, understanding that, as their stepmother, my role is not to replace their mothers but to nurture a supportive and amicable connection. This perspective has enabled me to cultivate meaningful relationships with each child in a unique way," she wrote.

Melania's disagreements with her stepchildren:

“While I may not agree with every opinion or choice expressed by Donald’s grown children, nor do I align with all of Donald’s decisions, I acknowledge that different viewpoints are a natural aspect of human relationships,” she confessed.

© Mark Wilson First lady Melania Trump stands with Ivanka Trump in front of the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Despite the revelation, Melania says she has nothing but respect for everyone in her family. “It is essential to remember that each person is deserving of respect and understanding, regardless of disagreements.”

© Fred Watkins The Trump family gathers for a photo at the opening of the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC

Melania continued; “I have focused on creating an environment where everyone feels free to express themselves authentically. Rather than impose my views or critiquing others, I have aimed to be a steady presence, someone they can rely on.”

“I understand that being possessive is not conducive to a healthy family dynamic. Each member requires their own space, and I have made it a priority to respect that need," she concluded, admitting that she prefers to "communicate" instead of being "controlling."