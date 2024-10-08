Melania Trump's strict diet rule while traveling to foreign countries

Melania Trump traveled around the world with her husband, former president Donald Trump, during her time as first lady. The author opened up about her time visiting foreign countries, and the strict diet rule she had at the time, and still has every time she travels for different reasons.

Melania made multiple revelations in her memoria 'Melania,' including the food she does not eat. "I made it known that I do not eat raw fish," she shared. And while it seems like a normal request, she faced an issue when visiting Japan in May 2019 with her husband, as the pair were scheduled to have a formal state visit at the Imperial Palace.

© Pool President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are greeted by Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako upon their arrival at the Imperial Palace

The couple sat down for a formal dinner, and Melania told her team that she would not eat sushi. The pair were served a six-course meal of consommé a la royale and turbot a la meunière sauce tomate, followed by cote de boeuf rotie, salade de saison, glace mont fuji and a sixth course of melon and grapes.

© Pool President Donald Trump with First Lady Melania Trump, Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister and Akie Abe, wife of Shinzo Abe

"However, I still made an effort to try local cuisine whenever possible. That night in Tokyo, the meal was a delicious blend of flavors and textures, showcasing the best of Japanese cuisines while accommodating my preferences," she explained, assuring that there was no raw fish.

© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI Lady Melania Trump and Japan's Emperor Naruhito during a state banquet at the Imperial Palace

During the same trip, they visited a traditional Japanese restaurant with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe, and Melania's team made sure there was no sushi on the menu. Instead, they ate baked potatoes with butter, salad, wagyu beef steak with broccoli and carrots, with vanilla ice cream for dessert.