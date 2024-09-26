Melania Trump reveals what she loves most about Donald Trump: 'We have a beautiful relationship'

Melania Trump sat down with Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt for a rare interview that aired on Thursday. During the sit-down, the former first lady was asked what she loves most about her husband, Donald Trump, to which she answered: "His being. His humor. His personality. His kindness."

"He's very special," Melania continued. "His positivity. His energy. It's unbelievable. Yeah, so we have a beautiful relationship."

The former first lady and president wed in 2005, and share one child, 18-year-old son Barron Trump.

Melania's TV interview with FOX News Channel—which has been described as the first one she's "conducted in more than two years"—came ahead of the release of her self-titled memoir. "I believe that it was the time that I tell my story and the truth," the former first lady told Ainsley, adding that there "is a lot of misinformation and falsehoods written about me, and I want to put the record straight and people can learn some things that they were never discussed, and I hope they enjoy the book."

© Pete Marovich - Pool/Getty Images The former first lady said that she and Donald Trump have a 'beautiful relationship'

Melania, who met Donald at the Kit Kat Club in New York, teased that there is a "whole chapter in the book" about how they met. According to Ainsley, the first lady said that her and Donald's "chemistry was undeniable. Our connection felt natural. In private, he revealed himself as a gentleman, displaying tenderness and thoughtfulness."

The former first lady's memoir will be released on Oct. 8. Melania will feature stories and images that have never before been shared with the public. "In her memoir, Melania reflects on her Slovenian childhood, the pivotal moments that led her to the world of high fashion in Europe and New York, and the serendipitous meeting with Donald Trump, a chance encounter that forever changed the course of her life," according to a description on Skyhorse Publishing's website. "Melania opens up about their courtship, life in the spotlight, and experiencing the joy of motherhood. She shares behind-the-scenes stories from her time in the White House, shedding light on her advocacy work and the causes close to her heart."