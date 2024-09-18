Melania Trump defends her past modeling work: 'We should honor our bodies'

Former First Lady Melania Trump is proud of her past photo shoots. Former President Donald Trump's wife, 54, defended her nude modeling work in a video promoting her upcoming memoir.

"Why do I stand proudly behind my nude modeling work?" Melania asks in a voiceover. "The more pressing question is why has the media chosen to scrutinize my celebration of the human form in a fashion photo shoot?"

"Are we no longer able to appreciate the beauty of the human body?" she continues. "Throughout history, master artists have revered the human shape, evoking profound emotions and admiration. We should honor our bodies and embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self-expression."

Melania posed nude for the January 2000 issue of British GQ. Photographer Antoine Verglas has previously told ABC News that Melania insisted that there be no “full nudity” in the pictures used by the magazine. “Melania was a very reserved person. She was definitely not someone who you would see in nightclubs or going out a lot,” Antoine said in 2016. “Pretty down to earth, very nice, very warm.”

Melania, who was born in Slovenia, began her modeling career at the age of 16. In a past interview with PEOPLE, she said: "I always loved fashion. My mother was a fashion designer so it was always in my blood." Melania had "traveled around the world" and had a "great modeling career" by her 20s, per the outlet.

In her self-titled memoir, the former first lady reflected "on her Slovenian childhood, the pivotal moments that led her to the world of high fashion in Europe and New York, and the serendipitous meeting with Donald Trump, a chance encounter that forever changed the course of her life," according to Skyhorse Publishing. The mom of one also opened up about her and Donald's "courtship, life in the spotlight, and experiencing the joy of motherhood," and shared "behind-the-scenes stories from her time in the White House, shedding light on her advocacy work and the causes close to her heart." Melania is described as "the powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path."